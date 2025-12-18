Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $14.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.8182.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other news, COO David T. Howton sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $25,202.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $168,159.88. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $55,228.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,892.68. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,819 shares of company stock worth $134,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.97.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

