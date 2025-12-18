Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $2.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.5267.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.88 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,322.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

