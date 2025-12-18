Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immuneering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Insider Activity at Immuneering
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,602,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Stock Down 4.2%
IMRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.46.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
