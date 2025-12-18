Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immuneering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMRX

Insider Activity at Immuneering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 156,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $143,754. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,602,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Stock Down 4.2%

IMRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.