First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $47.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRME

First Merchants Stock Up 0.2%

First Merchants stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.