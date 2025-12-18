Analysts Set Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Price Target at C$14.17

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DND
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.