Analysts Set Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Price Target at C$14.17

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

DND stock opened at C$4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$21.93. The company has a market cap of C$280.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.91.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

