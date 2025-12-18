National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$161.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$172.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$106.67 and a twelve month high of C$175.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$161.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

