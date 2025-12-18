Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.52.

NASDAQ GH opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Chris Freeman sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $3,241,757.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,480.09. This trade represents a 54.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $10,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,671,826.15. The trade was a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,547 shares of company stock valued at $44,496,299. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 358.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

