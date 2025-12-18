Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $22.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.5556.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,589.12. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,673.20. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $359,784. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,822,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,163,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 771,065 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.0% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 6,117,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

