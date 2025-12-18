Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $38.71

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.7143.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 92,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $2,821,451.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,734,475.74. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 20,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $700,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,825.83. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 243,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.75. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.