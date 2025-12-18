Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives $14.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729 over the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 161.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Venture Global has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

