Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Wall Street Zen cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11,540.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
