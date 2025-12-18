Insider Buying: Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Insider Acquires £17,998.24 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Joe Vorih purchased 8,144 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £17,998.24.

Joe Vorih also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Joe Vorih acquired 3,000 shares of Genuit Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 per share, for a total transaction of £9,240.

Genuit Group Trading Up 0.3%

LON:GEN opened at GBX 328 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £815.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.03. Genuit Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 293 and a 12 month high of GBX 423.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 455 to GBX 465 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.50.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

