Insider Buying: Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases £77,600 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Brightman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, for a total transaction of £77,600.

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 373.50 on Thursday. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 245 and a 1 year high of GBX 400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.89. The firm has a market cap of £565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Collins Stewart reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 498.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

