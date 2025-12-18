Insider Buying: Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases £77,600 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Brightman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, for a total transaction of £77,600.
Shares of HTG opened at GBX 373.50 on Thursday. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 245 and a 1 year high of GBX 400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.89. The firm has a market cap of £565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.
Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.
Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.
Our people are our most important asset.
