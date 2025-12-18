Insider Buying: First Tin (LON:1SN) Insider Purchases £1,899,999.92 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Brett Smith acquired 27,142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £1,899,999.92.

First Tin Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.76.

Get First Tin alerts:

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.39) EPS for the quarter.

About First Tin

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.