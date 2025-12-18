Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.10.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$26.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.57.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

