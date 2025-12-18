Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Southwest Airlines traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $42.1680, with a volume of 12550390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.