SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.85 and last traded at C$30.48. 406,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 445,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of C$537.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.