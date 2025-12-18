Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 9,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Relevant Gold Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

Relevant Gold Company Profile

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

