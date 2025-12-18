Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 7.01. Approximately 716,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 729,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts anticipate that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.