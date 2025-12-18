GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €56.95 and last traded at €56.80. 347,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

