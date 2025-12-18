Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.20. 76,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 18,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

