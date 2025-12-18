MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.7050 and last traded at $6.14. 21,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,063,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

MassRoots Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 2.45.

About MassRoots

(Get Free Report)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.