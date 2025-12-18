Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336 and last traded at GBX 331.50. Approximately 1,644,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 419,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.
Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.2%
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.13. The company has a market cap of £750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.67.
Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 11.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Oriental Income had a net margin of 88.88% and a return on equity of 16.22%.
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.
