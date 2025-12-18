RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 412,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 264,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.37 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 5.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

