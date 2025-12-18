Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.3674. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.3890, with a volume of 3,699,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 275.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,360,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,127.05. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 623,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 557,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

