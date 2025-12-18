Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $19.56. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 11,337 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 128.0%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

