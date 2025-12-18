Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$115.22 and traded as high as C$116.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$115.51, with a volume of 1,327 shares trading hands.

Morguard Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$273.60 million during the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard

Morguard Company Profile

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.10 per share, with a total value of C$218,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,180,467.30. This represents a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. 72.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.