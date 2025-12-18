Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$115.22 and traded as high as C$116.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$115.51, with a volume of 1,327 shares trading hands.
Morguard Trading Down 0.3%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.
Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$273.60 million during the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.
