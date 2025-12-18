Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.50. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $8.2290, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgford Foods stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Bridgford Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
