Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 2,491 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $167,544.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,067.38. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 9,109 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $607,843.57.

On Monday, December 1st, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 4,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $304,020.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 575,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

