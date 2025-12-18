Contrasting Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Expensify has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Expensify and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -10.83% -11.75% -8.46% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Mercurity Fintech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $139.24 million 0.89 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -9.06 Mercurity Fintech $956,830.00 452.65 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Expensify on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

