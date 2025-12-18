Contrasting Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Northern Oil and Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.88 billion 2.17 $57.23 million $1.88 18.24 Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 0.99 $520.31 million $1.77 12.76

Northern Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 8 10 2 2.70 Northern Oil and Gas 1 5 4 1 2.45

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $45.47, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 11.73% 7.51% 4.30% Northern Oil and Gas 7.61% 20.61% 8.60%

Summary

Antero Resources beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

