Head to Head Contrast: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Metro One Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 14.78% 13.86% 7.44% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.91, meaning that its stock price is 591% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Metro One Telecommunications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $9.45 billion 2.24 $1.47 billion $1.35 15.79 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 N/A -$3.93 million ($0.75) 0.00

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications. Metro One Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk beats Metro One Telecommunications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

