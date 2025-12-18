Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $15.90 billion 4.61 $3.49 billion $10.31 24.48 Xometry $545.53 million 5.56 -$50.40 million ($1.25) -47.34

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Illinois Tool Works and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 4 7 2 0 1.85 Xometry 1 4 5 0 2.40

Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus price target of $259.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $57.89, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.05% 93.26% 19.30% Xometry -9.80% -6.59% -2.80%

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Xometry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.