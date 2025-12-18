Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $13.31. Radcom shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 50,695 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDCM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Radcom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Base Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 865,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Radcom by 25.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 179,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radcom in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radcom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

