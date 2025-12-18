ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.20 and traded as low as GBX 5.50. ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.98, with a volume of 2,825,704 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

