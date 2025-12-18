OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $5.02. OFS Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 108,505 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OFS Capital

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.