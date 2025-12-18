Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.78 and traded as high as C$34.68. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$34.64, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).
