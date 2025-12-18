Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.04 and traded as high as GBX 307. Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 304.26, with a volume of 638,746,625 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 320 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.43. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

