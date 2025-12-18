Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $9.01. Eltek shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2,914 shares changing hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
