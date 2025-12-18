Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.60 and traded as low as GBX 499.36. Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 531.53, with a volume of 122,175,602 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 price objective on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 660.
Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.
Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.
