Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.48. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 13,244 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consumer Portfolio Services currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Roberts sold 100,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 485,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,750.38. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

