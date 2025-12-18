Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Booking Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $95.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,340.98. The stock had a trading volume of 178,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,025. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,069.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,377.19. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,149.23.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

