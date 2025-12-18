Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.5%

COIN stock traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $253,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,835 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,100. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.49, for a total value of $1,501,138.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,493.86. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 791,804 shares of company stock valued at $240,485,568. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $357.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.18.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

