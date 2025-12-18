Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1%

Home Depot stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.65. 3,650,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.04.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.07.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

