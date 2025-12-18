Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Targa Resources stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 51.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,748.81. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

