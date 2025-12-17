First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.91 and traded as high as $58.34. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 29,569 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

