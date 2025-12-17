Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.62. Kopin shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 4,606,557 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on KOPN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $417.95 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

