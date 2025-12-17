Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $10.03. Freightcar America shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 183,082 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.25 million. Freightcar America had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts expect that Freightcar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freightcar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Freightcar America in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

