Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 8,856,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,427. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

