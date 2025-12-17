Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 16,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Cadiz Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

